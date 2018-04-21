Dance music superstar Avicii dead at 28

NEW YORK: Avicii, one of the world’s most successful DJs who helped usher in the global boom in electronic music but struggled to cope with the hard-partying lifestyle, died on Friday in Oman, his representative said. He was 28. Two years after his unusually early retirement from touring amid recurring health scares, the Swedish DJ was found dead in the Gulf sultanate’s capital Muscat. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” his management said in a statement, without specifying the cause of death. “The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.” Avicii was among the first DJs to break through in the mainstream as electronic dance music grew over the past decade from nightclubs to Top 40 radio. He created a global hit out of Coldplay’s “A Sky Full of Stars,” to which he added a layer of energetic electronica. He also helped produce Madonna’s last album. Avicii has spoken publicly in recent years about his health problems, including pancreatitis, triggered in part by excessive drinking. The condition forced him to cancel shows in 2014 as he had to have his gallbladder and appendix removed. In 2016, Avicii stunned fans by retiring from touring when he was just 26.

AFP