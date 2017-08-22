From dance sensations to new movie stars

YOUNG dance sensations Julian Trono and Ella Cruz will be launched to full stardom via their debut movie as a love team, “Fan Girl | Fan Boy,” which opens in cinemas nationwide on September 6.

It will be remembered that Trono started his career in 2009 via several GMA Network youth programs, before signing up with Viva Artists Agency and moving on to ABS-CBN. He trained under a Korean Pop (K-pop) system, working with Korean choreographers and a voice coach, becoming best known for his moves on the dance floor.

Similarly, Cruz had done the rounds of the three major networks before settling down with Viva Artist Agency and ABS-CBN, and shot to popularity with her viral video dancing to Miley Cyrus’ “Twerk It Like Miley.”

Paired up as dance superstars on TV, Fan Girl | Fan Boy—a Joyce Bernal production for Viva Films and N2 Productions—will see how the young pair’s draw does on the big screen with a very timely take on the K-pop fever, under debuting film director Barry Gonzalez.

Trono’s character, Ollie Fernandez, is a one-hit boy wonder with a level of confidence that more often borders on conceit. He fanboys over Korean actress Soo Mi Young (played by Yam Concepcion), who essays the part of Sandy/Android 5000 in the Koreanovela “Program for Love.”

Cruz, meanwhile, is Aimee, Soo Mi Young’s dubber.

Ronnie Liang is Min Jun Park, the Korean actor who is paired with Soo Mi Young in “Program for Love.”

The film’s hilarious twists and romantic turns take shape when Ollie meets Aimee, who happens to be his biggest fan. Aimee agrees to help Ollie work on this acting skills and she succeeds as he achieves that elusive dream of stardom. In exchange, though, Aimee gets heartbroken due to complications in Ollie’s showbiz career.

Trono and Cruz say Fan Girl | Fan Boy spells big pressure on them as a team.“Yung pressure na nararamdaman ko kapag sinasabi ni Direk na napanood na daw nila Boss Vic (del Rosario, VIVA big boss) ‘yung movie, tapos sinasabi nila ‘yung feedback nila, kinakabahan talaga ako,” Cruz relates.

“Lagi ko tinatanong si Direk, totoo ba ito? Totoo bang matatapos na natin ‘yung movie? Totoo bang malapit na tayong ipalabas?” she goes on.

But then again, the pair and their director are confident they have given Fan Girl | Fan Boy their best. They can only hope that the dance duo’s fans will have as much fun as they did while shooting the film and that they will embrace them as well as a couple on the big screen this time.

Meanwhile, addressing talks that they might be Viva’s next JaDine, Trono and Cruz admit JaDine is one tough act to follow and that they are flattered with the idea. But for now, they would rather focus on their budding movie pairing, improve on their act and leave the rest to destiny.