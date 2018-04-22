‘Dance Xchange’ returns to Dumaguete

NCCA Chairman Virgilio Almario, through its National Committee on Dance led by its head Shirley Halili Cruz, spearheads the 2018 “Dance Xchange: The Philippine International Dance Workshop and Festival”. The fest returns to Dumaguete where the first ever Dance X was held. The four-day event will be happening on April 26 to 30 at the Lamberto Macias Sports and Cultural Center in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, Philippines.

The Dance Xchange aims to enhance knowledge and skills of the dancers, dance teachers and choreographers on dances of the different countries as creative expression of their culture. It also provides a venue for exchange of ideas, strengthened networking, platform for discussion on the global trends in dance education, and enhanced cultural understanding among dance groups from the participating countries. Dance performances will stage and showcase unique dances of each country inspire and stimulate creation of new works.

One of the banner projects of NCCA’s National Committee on Dance, Dance Xchange is widely supported by localities throughout the country. Dance Xchange graced the stages of Isabela (2017), Manila (2011) Having travelled several key key cities in the past, Dance Xchange will be hosted and supported this year by the local government of Dumaguete, Negros Oriental. Aside from the local support Dance Xchange is officialy endorsed by the Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education.

Dance Xchange is also celebrated in accordance with Presidential Proclamation No. 154 declaring the last week of April as the “National Dance Week” in the Philippines.

Aside from local performances, Dance Xchange will also host foreign delegations who will showcase and share their country’s traditional and contemporary dance practices through workshops and forums. Among the participating countries are: South Korea, England, Hongkong, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, India, Brunei, Japan, Bangladesh, Russia, Turkey, and Taiwan and 25 local dance groups from Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao and Metro Manila.

The Dance Xchange will have activities such as artists’ forum, dance workshops to be conducted by dance directors from participating countries for teachers, festival and management workshops, a festival of dance performances, outreach performances, and cultural tour. The NCCA is coordinating with Tesda for certification on Events Management and Performing Arts as part of the festival.