Dandan wants more from Aiken

Columbian Dyip coach Ricky Dandan wants more from the 6’9 import CJ Aiken as they take on Meralco today in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Columbian Dyip, coming from a lopsided 126-98 win over Blackwater in the opener last Sunday will face the Bolts at 4:30 p.m. The Elite, on the other hand, will clash against Phoenix in the 7 p.m. second game.

Aiken, a former Saint Joseph stalwart, notched a measly nine points in his PBA debut on top of 22 rebounds, six steals, four assists and two blocks.

“CJ (Aiken) is okay, but he needs to be more aggressive. He has to be more aggressive against the other big imports, especially since we have (Arinze) Onuaku on Wednesday. We’re up against a team that has been able to scout and prepare for us. We worked on counters and adjustments especially against Onuaku. We’ll see how it goes,” said Dandan.

Besides Aiken, attention was also focused on former Rain or Shine reserve Jerramy King, who was acquired by Columbian via free agency market.

King exploded with a career-high 30 points while Rashawn McCarthy added 22 points, six assists and three steals to lead the Columbian Dyip to win. Columbian’s 22 steals that night became the second all-time highest in PBA history.

But the Dyip will be running against serious opposition in the Bolts who are determined to redeem themselves after a disastrous campaign in the Philippine Cup.

Coach Norman Black of Meralco rehired former Best Import Arinze Onuaku to strengthen the Bolts’ rebounding capabilities in the frontline. Onuaku led Meralco to the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup semifinals averaging 20 points and 17.6 rebounds in the elimination round.

Besides Onuaku, Cliff Hodge, Reynel Hugnatan, Chris Newsome and Baser Amer are also expected to step up for the Bolts.

Blackwater and import Jarrid Famous, meanwhile, are expected to bounce back from an opening loss to Columbian as it faces the James White-reinforced Phoenix.