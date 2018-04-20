Danger alert!

Avoid beauty products with these ingredients

What goes into your beauty products? Your lipstick, makeup, nail polish, hair products such as shampoo and conditioner, body care products like lotion, and other personal care products contain chemical ingredients that may be harmful to you, as well as to the environment.

Studies show that some chemicals in your products, which are often absorbed into the body, pose potential risks in one’s health. Also, after washing off these products, these chemicals go down the drain and pollute our ecosystem for a long time. Some can even harm the wildlife.

One must therefore be discerning on which products to buy and use. While it is impossible to avoid every single synthetic and harmful chemical, we can limit the amount the body is exposed to. By knowing which chemicals and ingredients pose greater risks, one can make better decisions.

Consumers must make sound judgments when it comes to their beauty products by checking the product labels and know the ingredients contained in the products they use. Check the labels of the beauty products the same way you would the food labels.

Here are some ingredients that we should avoid:

Triclosan

This chemical is often used in most antibacterial products such as sanitizers and hand cleansers, deodorants, toothpaste, and laundry detergent. Triclocan is often present in anti-bacterial soap since it has endocrine disruptor, which enables bacteria to become antibiotic resistant; hence, it may lead to potential health risk in the future. The American Medical Association recommends against the use of antibacterial soap to prevent the creation of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Triclocan also has adverse effects on the human reproductive system.

Based on the European Union classifications, triclosan has the potential to cause long-term adverse effects in the aquatic environment. When it is absorbed in our the ecosystem, it can potentially change the biochemistry of aquatic animals such as amphibians and fish as well as aquatic plants. Because it doesn’t degrade quickly, it accumulates in the environment and reacts with other chemicals to form dioxins, which are toxic.

Phthalates

Phthalates is the reason your nail polishes don’t become brittle. One of the plasticizing chemicals to make products more pliable and make fragrances stick to the skin, phthalates has different variations in cosmetics and personal care products – dibutyl phthalate in nail polish, diethyl phthalate in perfumes and lotions, and dimethyl phthalate in hair spray. A key component in making plastics, its presence is often not noted on labels.

Studies show that it can disrupt the endocrine system. It is a potential hormone disruptor and may cause birth defects. There are also health reports that reveal the harmful effects of phthalates on kidneys, lungs, and liver. It can also be toxic to aquatic life. When it accumulates in the water and the fish and aquatic animals ingest it, it can alter their behavior, genetics, growth and development.

Sodium lauryl and/or laureth sulfate

Do you like those foams in your shampoo, body wash, face wash, hand soap, toothpaste, and bubble bath? It is created through a foaming agent called sodium lauryl and/or laureth sulfate. These chemicals are often used to break down water in grease. It is a powerful chemical that it is also used in concrete floor cleaners, engine de-greasers and car wash detergents.

These chemicals are known as skin irritants, which can trigger allergies. The body absorbs these chemicals rapidly and can’t flush them out easily. When they are retained in the eyes, brain, heart and liver, it may result in harmful long-term effects. They slow down the healing process of the body. They can affect the eyes, causing cataracts in adults and preventing proper eye development in children. When regularly used and absorbed, they can corrode the hair follicles and impair hair growth.

Since it is often contaminated with formaldehyde, laureth sulfate releases 1.4-dioxane, a byproduct of ethoxylation (a petrochemical process). This dioxane is quite toxic to the environment.

Paraffin

This chemical is found in an overwhelming number of products – from baby oil, hair care products and body care to makeup such as lip balm, lip stick, lip gloss, mascara, moisturizers, concealer, foundation, face powder, eye shadow and petroleum jelly. There is even a paraffin beauty treatment. This chemical is a petrochemical pollutant derived from crude oil.

What it does is seals off the skin by creating a barrier. It gives that slick feel when you apply a product. But what it really does is it stops the skin from breathing normally; thus it hinders the function of this organ. It slows down the cell development, which in turn causes premature aging and leads to other health and skin disorders such as contact dermatitis.

Formaldehyde

When you check beauty product labels, you won’t find this chemical easily. Only a handful of beauty products list it down. Often used in nail polish, shampoo, body wash, eyelash glue, hair products, and other straightening treatments, beauty companies hide it through various chemical names including quaternium-15, DMDM hydantoin, imidazolidinyl urea, diazolidinyl urea, sodium hydroxymethylglycinate, 2-bromo-2-nitropropane-1,3 diol (Bronopol), glyoxal and oxaldehyde.

It is not surprising that it is banned for use in cosmetics in Sweden and Japan since formaldehyde has been recognized as a carcinogen, which is linked to lung cancers, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, leukemia and myeloid leukemia. When inhaled, it can cause eye, nose, and throat irritation. It is also harmful to the reproductive system. It is quite toxic in neurologic, developmental, immunological and behavioral aspects. People with asthma should avoid this chemical.

Bha and bht

To keep the shelf life of moisturizers and makeup long, manufacturers use these popular preservatives. However, these chemicals are listed as harmful to the environmental. During the Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the North-East Atlantic, researchers found out that BHA has high tendency to bio-accumulate. It is quite toxic to aquatic organisms. Studies also found that it causes genetic mutations in amphibians. Meanwhile, BHT also has a moderate to high potential for bio-accumulation in aquatic species.

Parabens

It comes in different forms – isobutylparaben, butylparaben, methylparaben, and propylparaben – and often found in almost every personal care product. It is a preservative used to prevent the growth of bacteria and mold. Since it can mimic the hormone estrogen, it can disrupt the endocrine system, which can lead to breast cancers. Too much parabens can cause skin irritation. For those with paraben allergies, it can cause and contact dermatitis and rosacea. When applied to skin, methylparaben reacts to UVB. leading to skin aging and DNA damage. These chemicals are also linked to fertility problems.

Propylene glycol

There is no difference between the propylene glycol used in brake and hydraulic fluids and the one used in your personal care products such as cosmetics, lotion, toothpaste, shampoo, baby wipes, and deodorant. This chemical is often used in anti-freeze solutions and as a solvent. When too much of it is absorbed by the body, it can cause serious health conditions. It can damage the liver, heart damage and the central nervous system. Studies found out that it causes allergic reactions, hives and eczema.

Synthetic fragrance

What goes on in synthetic fragrances (they can have as many as hundreds of ingredients) is often not revealed and filed under trade secret laws, but it is commonly added to perfumes, shampoos, soaps, cleansers, creams, moisturizers, sunscreens, and other products to give them that nice aroma. But these sensitizing ingredients often cause certain reactions and irritations including hormone disruption,headaches, dizziness, rash, hyperpigmentation, violent coughing, vomiting, and skin irritation, among others.

From the drains, they slip into the rivers and oceans. Waste water treatment plants can’t break these chemical down. These fragrance chemicals accumulate in the tissues of the fish and other invertebrates. These chemicals compromise the defense mechanisms of the aquatic organisms. They reduce the natural defense ability of the organisms; hence, toxic enter their system and disrupt the biological makeup of the organisms.

Chemical sunscreens

While there is a need to protect ourselves from the UV rays by using sunscreens, we can be discerning with the products we buy. We should check if the sun protection products have chemical sunscreens such as oxybenzone.

Studies report that these chemical sunscreens are toxic to corals, contributing to the death of reefs around the world. Between 6,000 and 14,000 metric tons of sunscreen chemicals end up in coral reef areas each year. In one recent study, they found high concentrations of these chemical around coral reefs in Hawaii and the Caribbean. The study shows that the chemicals have altered the DNA of the corals.

Exfoliating microbeads

If you need to exfoliate, why not use natural ingredients with exfoliating properties instead of using beauty products with micro beads? Many exfoliating face and body washes use polyethylene (a plastic substance) to create scrubbing beads. A tube of facial cleanser contains approximately 350,000 plastic beads.

Unlike natural exfoliating products such as sea salts, these micro beads don’t degrade and end up polluting our ecosystem. After using these micro beads, they are washed down the drain and ends in our rivers, lakes and other bodies of water, settling at the bottom and being eaten by fishes and other wildlife. When eaten, it harms the organism’s digestive tracts because they can’t digest these plastic beads. What is ironic, these fishes end up on our dining table.

Silicones

This chemical is often used in anti-aging products, creams, lotions, makeup, and hair care products, among others. For years, this chemical has been seeping into our environment. Studies show that this chemical can bio-accumulate – which means detectable amount of chemicals can be found in fish, aquatic plants and other living things. It also accumulates in soil. When applied to the body, it can be volatilized, released into the air and thus pollute the environment.

Sometimes, in our search of beauty, we may find harm. It is therefore wise to be aware and be discerning with what products we put on our faces and bodies. Check the product labels and look for these chemicals to avoid them.