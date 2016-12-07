Dangerous beauty products rampant in Davao City

Dangerous cosmetics containing highly toxic chemicals are rampant in Davao City despite the ban by government health officials. The EcoWaste Coalition (EWC) revealed after one of the its officers bought eight imported skin whitening facial creams in various Davao City drug stores earlier banned by the Food and Drug Administration as it contained mercury beyond the allowable limit. Thony Dizon, EWC coordinator, among those found contaminated with mercury were six variants of Jiaoli and S’zitang skin whitening creams banned by the FDA. The other two banned products, Bihuayn and Erna skin whitening creams, were found negative for mercury.