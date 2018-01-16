Dangerous cosmetic surgeries worry UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Doctors in the UAE claim they have received a staggering amount of cases of botched plastic surgery victims from “unlicensed and unauthorized” doctors performing cosmetic procedures.

The procedures include buttocks enlargement, liposuction, breast augmentation, as well as facial botox and fillers.

Leon Alexander, specialist plastic surgery at Universal Hospital, told Khaleej Times he receives at least one patient every month who fell in the trap of an unlicensed practitioner.

“This shouldn’t be happening, but the truth is – it is happening everywhere,” he said.

Alexander shared a number of cases, which he noted has caused devastating outcomes for each victim.

“One lady had a breast augmentation in a clinic in Sharjah by an unlicensed cosmetic surgeon and she ended up with severe infection and absences in both breasts.” He said the woman was in agonizing pain and developed psychological problems because of a botched surgery.

“The procedure wasn’t done in a proper and sterilized environment, which caused a collection of puss deep in the body,” Alexander added.

He stressed that procedures must be done in an operating room under sterilized conditions, free of all bacteria and germs. But there are countless cases of patients who were operated on in the wrong environments, by the wrong hands.

“Various so-called doctors and clinics are putting people’s lives in danger by performing procedures that they are legally not allowed to,” Alexander said.

“I have seen one company, which is a distributor for liposuction, conduct a workshop in a clinic in Abu Dhabi. The workshop was supposedly done by experts, but the person who was performing the procedure was unlicensed.

Even the people assisting him were unlicensed. It was very shocking,” he added.

Devastating consequences

Abdulbaqi Alkhatib, consultant plastic surgeon at Burjeel Hospital, said he too has witnessed far too many victims who have suffered from complications from unauthorized cosmetic procedures.

He pointed out the complications of cosmetic procedures often include injection in the face and body.

“I have treated a considerable number of cases with complications after cosmetic procedures, surgical and non-surgical,” Alkhatib added.

Some of the common complications after non-surgical cosmetic procedures include post-filler injection in the face.

“This includes lip necrosis, which causes the death of most or all cells in the organ, as well as swelling—infection, abscess of soft tissues and nodular granuloma,” he said.

Another popular cosmetic treatment—injection in the buttocks, also known as the “Brazilian Butt Lift,” has seen mountains of botched procedures.

The complications in the procedure also include nodular granuloma, infection and abscess formation, as well as severe migration of the product to other parts of the body.

“Most of these cases were done by non-professionals and are sometimes injected at home with unknown product or were done by doctors without enough medical experience,” Alkhatib added.

He stressed that treatment of these complications includes drainage of abscess and surgical removal of nodular granuloma. However, these procedures will leave multiple scars.

Alexander said that although he continues to see countless victims, it still shocks him that unlicensed practitioners are putting people’s lives in jeopardy.

He said that although the practitioners might be doctors, they often market themselves as cosmetic medicine experts, or cosmetic and anti-aging specialists.

“These are new terminologies they use, but they are not licensed to do these procedures, yet they market themselves as such and victims fall in their trap,” Alexander said.

He said it is crucial for all patients to know their rights before undergoing any procedure.

“Patients must know their rights, they should know that they have the right to ensure that the person performing the surgery is licensed and authorized,” Alexander said.