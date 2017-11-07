Dangerous Drugs Board Chairman Santiago resigns

DANGEROUS Drugs Board (DDB) Chairman Dionisio Santiago has resigned from his post.

Santiago submitted his resignation letter to President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday.

Prior to stepping down, Santiago had called the Mega Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija a “mistake” and an “impractical solution” to the drug menace.

“The [mega rehabilitation center]is impractical. It is a mistake. The budget should have been used for ‘community-based’ rehabilitation…Community-based is more effective,” Santiago said in a television interview on “ANC” on November 1.

The 75,000-hectare rehabilitation facility was constructed with materials donated by Chinese philanthropist Huang Rulun.

Santiago told a press briefing that DDB would focus on reducing the demand for drugs by taking a “softer approach”.

“There is preventive education that aims to prevent people from abusing drugs…Treatment and rehabilitation is also part of this strategy,” Santiago said on October 30.

Santiago said the DDB’s campaign was different from the Philippine National Police (PNP) war on drugs. He said the course of the board’s strategy would be more “pro-people”.

“The campaign aims to change the narrative on the anti-drug campaign. The fight now against drugs is about protecting the people,” Santiago said. RJ CARBONELL