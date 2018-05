Teen sensation Daniel Padilla has a new endorsement deal with snack brand Shawarma Shack.

The one-year contract will have Padilla formally launched as the endorser on the Sunday noontime show “ASAP” on May 6.

“We believe in Daniel’s integrity, popularity and charisma that’s why we never had any second thoughts in making him our product endorser,” co-owner Walther Uzi Buenavista said. The other owner is Patty Collantes.