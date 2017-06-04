Daniel Pruce appointed British Ambassador to the Philippines

Daniel Robert PrUce has been appointed by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 2nd of the United Kingdom as Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines and non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Palau.

Pruce—who will take up his appointment in August—was the successor of Asif Ahmad who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

The newly designated British Ambassador has been learning Tagalog and has sent out a special message to Filipinos.

“Malaking karangalanan para sa akin ang maging susunod na British Ambassador sa Pilipinas [It’s a huge honor to be the next British Ambassador to the Philippines,” Pruce said in a brief video message posted on his Twitter account.”

“Kinagagalak ko na may pagkakataon ako na mapalakas pa ang ating magandang relasyon. Masaya akong nag-aaral ng napa­kagandang wikang Tagalog. At ginagawa ko ang lahat ng abot kaya ko para matutunan ito. Maraming salamat po. [It is a delight to have the opportunity to strengthen our good bilateral relations. I am happy to learn the beautiful language of Tagalog. And I am doing my best to be proficient in it. Thank you.]”

In a separate video, he also shared that he is looking forward to starting in August 2017 working with partners in both countries deepening and tackling global issues together.

Prior to his appointment to the Philippines, Pruce is a former Deputy Head of Mission of the British Embassy in Madrid in 2012 to 2016. He has also served as the UK’s permanent representation to the European Union.

He was also head of the Foreign Commonwealth Office (FCO) Economic and Central Europe Group from 2006 to 2008; FCO director for Organization Project in 2004-2005; and International Affairs Press Officer at the 10th Downing Street from 2002 to 2004, among others.