Danish prince cuts short Olympics visit to be with ill father

STOCKHOLM: Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik has cut short his visit to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang to return home to his sick father, Prince Henrik, whose health has deteriorated, the palace said on Friday. Henrik, the 83-year-old French-born husband of Queen Margrethe, was hospitalized in Copenhagen in late January for a pulmonary infection and a benign tumor in his left lung. The palace said in a statement that Prince Henrik’s condition has seriously deteriorated. Prince Henrik was diagnosed in December 2017 with dementia. The palace never disclosed further details, saying simply that his illness “involves a deterioration of cognitive abilities.” Born Henri Marie Jean Andre de Laborde de Monpezat on June 11, 1934 near Bordeaux, he married Margrethe, then crown princess, in 1967. Henrik, who retired from public service in January 2016, has often spoken out about his frustration that his royal title of prince was never changed to king when his wife became queen in 1972.

AFP