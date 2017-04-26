‘Dante’ now a storm

Tropical depression Dante intensified into a storm as it entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday night, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported on Wednesday.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin on Wednesday, the center or the eye of Dante was estimated at 1,105 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

The storm’s movement was forecast north northwest at 15 kph with the easterlies affecting the eastern sections of the country.

Estimated rainfall from Dante was moderate to heavy within its 300 km diameter.

Pagasa also estimated that the positions of the storm by Thursday will be 1,165 km east of Casiguran, Aurora and by Friday morning, Dante will be 1,445 km east of Aparri, Cagayan.

The state weather bureau said the storm will exit by Saturday morning and it is forecast to be 1,740 km east of Basco, Batanes by that day.

No tropical cyclone warning signals were raised by Pagasa, according to its latest bulletin.

DEMPSEY REYES