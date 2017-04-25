‘Dante’ in but PH to sizzle

A tropical depression has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the second weather disturbance since the start of the dry season.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the tropical depression will be named “Dante.”

“As of now, Dante is located 1,285 kilometers east of Southern Luzon. By Thursday, localized thunderstorms may be experienced in northern Luzon and in Mindanao,” senior weather forecaster Renato Paciente said.

Dante has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of 65 kph. It is moving at 13 kph but will not directly affect any part of the country.

“Dante” is expected to intensify into a tropical storm on Wednesday and “recurve” northeastward away from the country on Thursday.

Paciente said that this is not the first time that the country was visited by more than one weather disturbance during the dry season. In 1971, three typhoons entered the country during the hot month of April.

Pagasa weather division chief Esperanza Cayanan said the public should expect “intensified heat” even with the presence of “Dante”. DEMPSEY REYES