Daphne Oseña’s web show enters second season

United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) Special Advocate Daphne Oseña-Paez’s online show, “Red Talks,” raises the level of discussion on a wide range of uniquely Filipino as well as Asian topics in its second season.

Launched over AirAsia’s Facebook page in 2017, the series of travel webisodes (web episodes) has received positive response from the public.

“The quality of stories and the online engagement we got last year when Red Talks was launched have been overwhelming. For this new season, we aim to raise the level of discussion and cover a wide range of topics to engage our audience and inspire them to have meaningful connections,” said the multi-awarded TV host, producer, entrepreneur, and blogger.

Present to support Oseña at the second season launch in Cebu were AirAsia Philippines executives led by chairman Maan Hontiveros, chief executive officer Dexter Comendador and AirAsia Foundation’s executive director Mun Ching Yap.

“AirAsia is a sociable and innovative brand and we embrace social media not only to engage our fans but also to inspire and connect with our guests. With Red Talks, we are bringing back the era of talk TV and magazine shows to online audience with a refreshing approach using a platform that has become so effective and popular.” Comendador commented.

In the first episode, Daphne traveled to Davao with Chef JP Anglo (regarded as one of the new generation “rock star chefs” because of his flair for creating edgy dishes with strong local Filipino identity talking about fresh creations using the award-winning Malagos chocolates. AirAsia will include in its in-flight the menu called Santan in April.

The second episode talks about empowering women, a subject matter that AirAsia has been championing through the airline chairman, Maan Hontiveros. Before assuming the responsibility of establishing AirAsia operations in the Philippines in 2011, Hontiveros was a staunch advocate of the performing arts and the environment, a broadcast journalist, and a civic leader who has been hailed by the Filipina Women’s Network as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipina Women in the World.

Succeeding episodes feature David Foster and AirAsia’s collaboration to find the best and tap into a diverse pool of talented, skilled, and creative individuals in the Asean region; AirAsia Foundation on raising awareness and training airline personnel across the region and beyond to combat human trafficking; Daphne going to Bali, Indonesia to take part in the much celebrated food festival in Ubud and interacts with farmpreneurs; and Cambodian Living Arts (CLA), a non-profit organization based in Phnom Penh, which has been facilitating the transformation of Cambodia through arts education.

Red Talks airs every last Saturday of each month on AirAsia’s Facebook page at 7 p.m.