Daquis inspires up- and-coming volleybelles

The Far Eastern University (FEU) on Tuesday retired the No.3 jersey of Rachel Anne Daquis.

The beautiful volleybelle was the third FEU player to earn the distinction, the other two were cagers Arwind Santos, No.19 and Johnny Abarrientos, No.14.

The 29-year old Daquis from Taytay, Rizal recalled with fondness how she started in the sport.

“Way back in 2004, I am one of the kids aspiring to play in a prestigious university. During that year, I was accepted by FEU even though I was not good in playing volleyball – serve or dig.”

“That doesn’t mean that they would not give me an opportunity. Instead, they gave me confidence. They told me to work hard because I have the potential because of my height advantage and my work dedication,” Daquis added.

She remembered crying and blaming herself why she cannot learn the sport as fast as her teammates.

“I did not rush things. I trained very hard. I woke up at 4 a.m. and ride the LRT with my dad for our training.”

Daquis’ hard work paid off during her sophomore year when she won the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Best Server award.

“Maybe they have given me this award because I am cute,” Daquis told her coach jokingly then.

She was finally convinced that she was already a skilled player after she bagged the same award the following year.

“I said to myself that one day, my parents would be proud of me, and would say that their daughter achieved her dreams because of her dedication to her work. FEU did not let me fail to achieve my dreams.”

In 2008, Daquis led FEU to a UAAP championship crown.

“What I want was not an individual award but a team award. I am just lucky then that we were always in the finals or Top 4 of UAAP,” she added.

Daquis bagged the MVP plum in the 2015 PSL All-Filipino Conference finals.

Nicknamed the “Queen Tama­raw,” Daquis is happy and proud that she was able to represent the country in the World Championships, calling it a “one in a million opportunity”.

Daquis was a member of the Philippine Superliga – F2 Logistics team that competed in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championships last year.

As a parting shot, Daquis tell aspiring volleyball players that indeed, there is no substitute to hard work.

“It is not impossible to achieve your dreams if your heart really wants to achieve all those dreams,” she concluded.