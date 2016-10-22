DAR-ARMM pushes for natural farming system

COTABATO CITY: The agrarian reform department in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) is pushing for natural farming system in an effort to encourage the agriculture sector to venture into chemical-free agri products, officials said on Saturday. To capacitate rice farmers, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR-ARMM) and the provincial agrarian reform office held a two-day Natural Farming System Training in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao on Friday. The training provided agrarian reform beneficiaries in the province an opportunity to develop their own farming plans. Before the training proper started, the rationale and objectives of the activity was explained by Rebecca Bautista of the DAR-ARMM regional office. Noemi Barretto also of DAR-ARMM, training leader, explained that natural farming system, specifically the ‘EMExtended’ and “Bokashi,” harness natural fertilization to achieve cost-efficient and environment-friendly crop production. EM stands for Effective Microorganisms as coined and created by Dr. Terou Higa of Japan, Barreto said. On the other hand, “Bokashi” is a Japanese word that means “fermented organic matter,” she added.