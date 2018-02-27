DAR grants 442 CLOAs in Compostela Valley

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) distributed 442 certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) covering about 481.7776 hectares of agricultural lands to farmers in Compostela Valley.

Of the total land distributed, 59.4803 hectares were given to 66 farmers in Nabunturan town; 307.5361 hectares to 282 in Monkayo; 54.6025 hectares to 75 in Compostela; 15.3498 hectares to 10 in Laak; 41.6867 hectares to 44 in Montevista and 3.1222 hectares to 79 in Maco.

Five hundred fifty-six agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) received their CLOAs during the ceremony last Friday at the municipal gymnasium in Monkayo.

DAR Undersecretary Karlo Bello asked the ARBs to fulfill their obligations to the government, protect the lands they now own and develop it, assuring them of support services through their organizations and cooperatives.

Meanwhile, a memorandum of agreement for the program Linking Smallholder Farmers to Markets (LinkSFarM) was signed during the event.

LinkSFarm is an Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries and Sustainability Program being implemented in partnership between DAR and the Catholic Relief Services with the local government units in Compostela Valley, Davao National Agricultural School and Davao Federation of Farmers Integrated Service Cooperative.