DAR grants land titles to 155 Pangasinan farmers

THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) recently turned over certificates of land ownership award (CLOA) to about 155 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Santa Barbara, Pangasinan. The distributed lands covered about 322 hectares of agricultural lands in the municipalities of Anda, Burgos, Dasol and Alaminos City. DAR Secretary John Castriciones said the department will not stop at land distribution. They have also lined housing projects for farmers, Tesda scholarships for children of ARBs, the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps of the Department of Social Welfare, provision of crop insurance from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp., credit assistance from the Land Bank of the Philippines, and from other financial institutions. During the CLOA distribution, Castriciones also awarded certificates of training to 186 farmer-graduates. Under the Social Infrastructure Building of the department, 62 farm cooperatives were trained on basic cooperative courses namely rules formulation, basic accounting, standard setting, credit management and delinquency control.