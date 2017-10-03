DAR to set up business schools for Cebu farmers

THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) will establish farm business schools in Toledo City and Asturias town to help agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) develop their farms and make their operations profitable.

Elvira Bation, provincial Agrarian Reform program officer, recently signed an agreement with the mayors of Toledo City and Asturias and officials of the Department of Agriculture Agricultural Training Institute (DA-ATI) for the establishment of the schools.

Bation said the farmers will be taught bookkeeping, managing cash flow, market surveying, determining cost of labor, product selling, product costing and proper packa­ging of their products.

“We want them [ARBs] to be responsive to market demands,” she added.

The student-farmers are the members of the Talavera United Farmers’ Association of Talavera, Toledo City, and the farmer-members of Bag-ong Kusog sa Mag-uuma and Bago-Lunas United Communal Irrigators Association of Barangay Bago and Lunas, Asturias, Cebu.

Under the program, 30 to 35 farmer-participants will undergo a series of interactive group-based, 25-day training sessions under the guidance of facilitators.

“These sessions would develop their capacity to run a profitable farm business by honing them to become better farm managers and entrepreneurs,” Bation said.

The Agrarian Reform department is implementing the farm business school in select agrarian reform communities in collaboration with the DA-ATI, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization and local government units concerned.