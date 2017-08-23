DAR turns over new roads in NSamar

THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) recently turned over the P28.2-million farm-to-market roads to Bobon, Northern Samar during its 154th founding anniversary.

DAR Regional Director Sheila Enciso said turned over to the recipient barangay (villages) the 1.5-kilometer all-weather Balukawe-Balat Balud road, the 1.7-kilometer concrete Salvacion-Balukawe road and the 1.1 concrete Trojillo-Calantiao road.

The road projects were implemented under the second phase of the Agrarian Reform Communities Project (ARCP-II) through a loan by the national government from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Barangay Balat Balud Chairman Jimmy Baldestoy said with the new road, the more than three-kilometer trip is cut short by one kilometer making travel more convenient and less expensive for the residents making the P60 fare reduced to P20.

Meanwhile, Enciso reminded the recipients to maintain the roads for the next 10 years, otherwise, they will be shouldering the 60-percent share of the national government thereby converting the grant into a loan.

On the same occasion, DAR also distributed 26 certificates of land ownership award covering 45.7 hectares of agricultural lands in the villages of Magsaysay, J.P. Laurel, Trojillo and Calantiao to 25 agrarian reform beneficiaries.