DAR vows to complete all land acquisition, distributions

THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) vowed to complete all land acquisition and distribution (LADs) targets such as certificate of land ownership awards (CLOAs) consisting of 48,000 hectares and subdivision of collective CLOAs totaling to 42,943 hectares.

“With concerted efforts and effective coordination, we will do and can do it,” Agrarian Reform Secretary Rosalina Secretary Bistoyong, who is rallying DAR field implementers to concrete actions, said.

With renewed commitments and bolstered faith, Bistoyong believes the DAR will now be on its toes to fulfill its mandate to emancipate the farmers and empower them to become a new breed of small landowners capable of improving their welfare.

Targets on support services consisting of [farm]organizational and continuing capacity development of beneficiaries, provision of capital through socialized credit and micro finance; and transfer of technology, farm inputs and farm equipment distribution will be on high gear to make agrarian reform beneficiaries more productive in cultivating awarded lands.

Agrarian Justice on Wheels will start rolling at the community to declog and fast tract resolution of agrarian cases.

All these are important undertakings meant to stir DAR to a responsive agency of government, converging side by side with other Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program implementing agencies such as Department of Agriculture, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Justice and National Housing Authority to bring the farmers to a higher level of development. NEIL A. ALCOBER