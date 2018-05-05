Daraga mayor dies

DARAGA, ALBAY: Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara appointed Vice Mayor Carlwyn Baldo as mayor of Daraga town after Mayor Gerry Rodrigueza Jaucian, died on Friday from a lingering illness.

Jaucian, 70, also chairman of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP)–Albay, succumbed at past 1 a.m. on Friday at the University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi Hospital.

The vigil and wake will be held in Maroroy village.

Rep. Joey Salceda, of Albay’s 2nd district and a cousin of the late mayor, said Jaucian served Daraga for 24 years. He was also the president of Island Cluster Luzon from 2013 to 2016 and LMP national adviser from 2016 until his death.

Earlier, Baldo temporarily assumed the post as chief executive of Daraga in the absence of Jaucian because of his health condition and officially took his oath as mayor on Friday.