DARE TO BE DIFFERENT

Guess Dare

After nearly two years of absence, Guess Fragrances make a huge comeback with a varied fragrance portfolio it for the young, sexy and adventurous. Guess Dare is an exciting scent that evokes confidence, sophistication and sensuality. The floralwoody musk composition of Guess Dare for Women provides a passionate cocktail of kumquat, lemon and pear blossom, which attracts attention and plays on exotic shades in a modern way. Guess Dare for Men attracts adventure with its woody-citrus blend of bergamot, white pepper, geranium and juniper berry.

Guess Dare is exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corporation and is available at select Rustan’s, SM, Landmark and Robinsons Department

Stores.