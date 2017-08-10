DARE TO BE DIFFERENT

Gucci Pre-Fall 2017 Collection

Gucci pulls out all the stops for its most exciting collection yet with chic ensembles that capture the spirit of England’s underground Northern Soul movement from the ‘60s and ‘70s. It’s every fashion provocateurs’ dream: neon with soft muted tones, bold patterns and fine prints, leathers and suede on top of silk and so much more. While the collection is a frenzy of color, there is still a certain chicness that keeps the collection luxurious.

Shot by famed photographer Glen Luchford, under the artistic direction of Christopher Simmonds, Gucci’s campaign shoot for the collection is dynamic and spontaneous, a perfect reflection of the “dandyism” captured by Malian artist Malick Sidibé’s portraits of youth culture. Alessandro Michele—the creative director of Gucci — draws heavy inspiration from Sidibé’s work.

The Pre-Fall 2017 Collection is considered a “profusion of creative expressions,” encompassing the different styles and attitudes of this loud and proud generation. Find vintage-inspired pieces such as flowy taffeta dresses, seemingly resurrected from your grandmother’s closet, as well as updated funky suits that light up your mood with their floral, retro prints. As seen in each ensemble, there’s a certain boldness and fearlessness in the expert mixing and matching of fabrics, colors and textures.

With each and every piece, Michele successfully delivers the complete “fantasy,” incorporating whimsical elements such as flying carpets, UFOs, rainbow rings, panthers and even fire-breathing dragons into the standout ensembles. Bigger and bolder is definitely better.

Giving insight into his collection, Michele says: “You create every time a new story – a repetition doesn’t mean it’s not new, repetition means there is something refined and different, upside down. It’s like love.”

Gucci is located at Greenbelt 4 and Shangri-La Plaza.