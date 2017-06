Tudor

Tudor, the eminent watch brand, and global style icon David Beckham have much in common – they’re both daring originals. So it’s not surprising the company picked “Becks” as its new brand and “Born to Dare” campaign ambassador.The initiative reflects the company’s history and character as well as the vision of Hans Wilsdorf, Tudor’s founder, who designed his timepieces

to withstand the most extreme conditions.

Go to www.tudorwatch.com