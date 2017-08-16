Darren Espanto makes waves in Malaysia

After touring Singapore and having released the CD of his album in Korea last year, singing sensation Darren Espanto next conquered Malaysia last week to promote his latest album, “Be With Me.”

“The Voice Kids PH” is truly going international now with his collaboration with teen Malaysian singer Nik Qistina for his song “My Baby and Me” and her song “Young Hearts.” Universal Music Malaysia released a special Malaysian version of Espanto’s album for his fans there.

The promo tour included appearances and interviews in Malaysia’s top radio stations like UFM, Im4U FM, Astro FM and Traxx FM. He also guested and performed on TV shows like “Bernama News,” “Bernama Today,” “TV Diva,” “H Live,” “Selamat Pagi Malaysia” and TV9’s “Nasi Lemak Kopi O.”

Espanto also met with the Malaysian press for print and online interviews. The highlight of the tour though was a show and autograph-signing session with Qistina at Loud Speakers Setia Walk Puchong in Kuala Lumpur.

But it was not just all work for Espanto during his trip, Qistina also took time for him to show Kuala Lumpur’s sights like the Petronas Towers and had him try traditional Malaysian food especially durian (which was his first time to eat such fruit, though it’s abundant in Davao). They also spent time with lucky fans at Berjaya Times Square Indoor Park where they enjoyed exciting rides.

“I am so thankful Universal Music Malaysia released my album and get to share my music in this part of the world. Having promoted my album in Malaysia is a dream-come-true for an artist like me and I hope they like my album,” Espanto said.

With a talent like that, hopefully, it’s gonna be the whole Asean region or even the whole Asian continent. Who knows, Espanto could even possibly conquer the whole world.

***

James Reid proves he is not just another matinee idol or a pop singer with the release of his independently produced album “Palm Dreams.”

Always expected to churn out songs what his market is familiar with, Reid took the risk and veered away from these to produce a solid album. Based from the responses, the fans don’t seem to mind as the carrier single, “Cool Down,” has topped MYX’s list, getting high amount of streams for the album.

Other standouts include “On Top” (featuring Sam Concepcion and King WAW), “Down Low” and “IL2LU” which features his current flame Nadine Lustre.

***

Alternative pop rock band Eevee’s new single “Gisingin Mo Na Lang Ako (Kung Tayo Na)” is also worthy to be included in the playlist. Fans are happy that they are back again after being in the spotlight with their singles “Gusto Ko Lang Ng Girlfriend,” “Waiter” and “Sarap Maging Single.”

Penned by lead vocalist Enzo Villegas, the song is painfully beautiful and sticks to their trademark of playful love songs.

“The idea of the song is kung hindi man maging kayo sa tunay na buhay, pagpikit mo, may mundo kayo na kayong dalawa lang ang naroon,” shared Enzo.

The song was coined, Enzo shared, while waiting for their set time in one gig when lead guitarist Paolo told the rest of the band to wake him up when it’s their turn to play —”Gisingin mo na lang ako pag tayo na.” It then sparked an idea, hence, the first line of the song’s chorus.

Eevee is comprised of four passion-driven musicians from Davao with Villegas on lead vocals, Paolo Seguna on lead guitar, Gianne Garcia on bass, and Patrick Anchinges on drums. They emerged as the champions of the Nescafe 3 in 1 Soundskool Band Competition in 2009.