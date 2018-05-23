Darren Espanto remains unstoppable

Since coming home to the Philippines from Calgary, Canada to try his luck for the first season of “The Voice Kids Philippines” at the age 12 in 2014, everything has been non-stop for Darren Espanto.

Though ending up only as runner-up to Lyca Gairanod, it seemed like he is the winner with the endless opportunities right after the contest.

A Triple Platinum Award for his debut album “Darren,” a Platinum Award for his sophomore album “Be With Me,” the youngest singer to ever perform a soldout concert at the Mall of Asia Arena, release of his album “Be With Me” and promotions across Asia, more than 15 million streams for a single, countless awards from various award-giving bodies (including the recent Myx Music Award for Remake of the Year for “I’ll Be There” with Jed Madela), part of ABS-CBN show “ASAP” and in-demand for shows here and abroad—are just some of his achievements.

Celebrating his 17th birthday, Darren is still indeed “Unstoppable,” which is the title of his oncert on May 26, 8 p.m. at the Kia Theater, Araneta Center in Cubao, Quezon City.

Espanto will also release a new single “Poison” tomorrow, May 25, which he wrote himself. He is currently Myx’s Headliner for the month of May.

One thing that differentiates him from other singers is that he remains humble considering his popularity and status.

In this chance interview with Music Geek, this wonder kid turned teen star talks about how excited he is for the concert, how sad he was that his original guest Gary Valenciano couldn’t make it to his concert due to his heart surgery, his new single and his opinion on his The Voice Kids coach Sarah Geronimo’s recent breakdown.

How excited are you with your upcoming concert?

Very excited is an understatement. I wasn’t able to do a concert last year due to my schedule and that alone would somehow explain the level of excitement and nervousness I have right now. I am also looking forward to my collaboration with our creative team led by Direk Pao Valenciano and Direk Nikko Rivera.

Why Unstoppable as the title of your concert?

Because I am unstoppable as an artist. I would like to show the people especially my followers that I will not back down from any challenges. I will continue to pursue my dreams and my passion for music.

What can you say that for this concert, you have big name artists such as Martin Nievera, Kyla and more like Jayda, Kyle Echarri and AC Bonifacio as your special guests?

I just feel so blessed to have the support and love of these people, and that, I will be thankful forever.

What was your reaction when you were told that Gary Valenciano (replaced by Martin Nievera) could not make it to your concert due to his heart surgery and Gary said he’s been looking forward to it?

I always believe that things happen for a reason. Bittersweet as it may sound because he won’t make it to my concert but I am glad that Tito Gary is doing well now after his successful surgery and that is what matters most. I will bring with me all his kind words and moral support on the day of the concert and hope to somehow inspire people the way he does all the time.

What can Darrenatics expect from your concert?

Aside from the usual sing and dance, I hope to be able to perform an instrument that will showcase the other side of me. I will also try other musical genres this time.

What are your preparations for the upcoming concert?

Vocal training, mind conditioning and trying to get as much rest as possible.

Will it have a leg on national or international level?

Hopefully, that would be something to look forward to.

What can you say about your Coach Sarah’s breakdown during her US concert? Do you at times feel the same way especially you being famous at such a young age?

She’s a human being just like any of us. Sometimes, we can only take so much and things can be very overwhelming. I totally understand her. I have to admit that I feel the same way sometimes.

What can you say that “Dying Inside To Hold You” has now more than 15 million streams on Spotify and over 34 million views on YouTube?

I did not expect that it will turnout to be a hit. I am very grateful to all the people who have enjoyed my version as much as I did.

What is your new single Poison all about? Is it an upbeat or ballad song?

It’s about a toxic relationship that someone goes through. It’s when someone is driving you crazy and you just don’t know how to get out because you actually want to keep it yourself. It’s an upbeat song. Something pop for the millennials.

What inspired you to write it?

Yes, this is my fourth original composition. Toxic relationship is just so common in social media and that’s how I got the idea.

How was the recording process? Who did you collaborate with this time?

MCA introduced me to Sir Bryan Bauro, an Australian music producer. We had him listen to my recorded demo and to my surprise, he liked it. He did the music and produced it as well. We had a session together in the studio before he left for US and after that, we were just communicating online, he was monitoring and supervising the next few sessions via online video call.

Will Poison give the clue as to what your third album will sound like?

Somehow yes, my musicality is also maturing and I continue to grow and learn as time goes by. This single will show more maturity in my writing.

How do you adjust your changing voice since experiencing puberty?

I sought help from the people around me, my family and music professionals to make sure that I was not just ignoring it. I continued singing and regularly did my vocal exercises as advised. I also prepared for it mentally by accepting the changes and finding ways on how to properly handle it.

Any message for your fans?

I can’t thank them enough for all the genuine love and sincere support they have been giving me since Day 1. I will forever remain grateful to the Darrenatics. Please watch out for it! It will be best experienced live. One thing is for sure, it will be very exciting.

