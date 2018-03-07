Dasmariñas, Guerfi dispute IBO belt

Unheralded Michael Dasmariñas will face French Karim Guerfi on April 20 in “Roar of Singapore” for the vacant International Boxing Organization (IBO) bantamweight title at the Singapore Stadium in Singapore.

“I would love to face the other champions in my weight class,” the 25-year-old Dasmariñas said in Filipino on Wednesday in a news conference organized the Ringstar promotion at the Kerry’s Sports in BGC, Taguig City.

The Camarines Sur native, carrying a 27-2 win-loss record with 19 knockouts, is coming off a spectacular second round technical knockout win over Thai Worawatehai Boonjan last October 20 in Singapore.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) ranks Dasmariñas No. 12 while the 30-year-old Guerfi is No. 4.

“I don’t care if I’m the underdog, all I care about is winning,” added Dasmariñas.

Dasmariñas held an open workout at Kerry’s Sports after the news conference along with Malaysian Mirage Khan, who will be facing Australian Chase Haley for the vacant WBC light heavyweight belt in the same fight night.

The other Filipino seeing action is Jeson Umbal, who will face Muhamad Ridhwan of Singapore for the vacant IBO intercontinental featherweight belt.