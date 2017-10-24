Dasmariñas trackster Jabol wins double gold in BPinoy

Jason Jabol of Dasmariñas City captured a pair of gold medals in the Luzon leg of the 2017 Batang Pinoy organized by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Jabol, 14, topped the boys’ long jump almost simultaneously after winning the boys’ 100m dash in 11.35 seconds at the Elpidio Quirino Stadium in Vigan City.

The 14-year-old from Immaculate Concepcion Academy in Dasmarinas City, Cavite defeated Claveland Joel Mallari of Makati City (11.52 seconds) and Kharl Berjuela of Muntinlupa City (11.79 seconds) for the gold.

“Nagkasabay po kasi ang dalawang events ko. Leading po ako sa long jump tapos itatakbo na ang 100m,’’ said Jabol, son of a carpenter and ninth among 10 siblings.

Jabol registered a winning jump of 6.18 meters on his first try in long jump and after his third attempt went the 100m event for the golden finish.

“Kaya nagpahinga na lang po ako sa fourth at fifth na mga talon ko,’’ he added.

Jabol aims to make it three in a row today in the 200m and will help his team capture more golds in the 4x100m and 4x400m.

Jan Mervin Francisco of Dasmarinas City won the boys’ javelin throw in 47.79 meters, Mark Anthony Estoya of Pasig City topped the 2000m walk in 11:00.69, Patrick Shane Tolentino of Zambales ruled the boys’ high jump (1.73m) and Jaspher Delfino of Camarines Sur won the boys’ 5000m in 17:12.20.

Jan Rey Gallano of Laguna clinched the gold in the boys 400m with a time of 62.37, beating Franko Dean Mabalot of Baguio City (62.94s) and Dave Joseph Basungit of Candon City (63.65s).

Jether Guido, Joshua Manaot and Miguel Canto of Pangasinan seized the gold medal in boys’ sepak takraw doubles after beating Marikina City in the finals.