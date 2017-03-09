A date come true

How does it feel to have dinner with your showbiz idol? Twenty fans of TV and online phenom Maine Mendoza know the kind of thrill it brings as they had a date of a lifetime with the new 22-year old.

Held a few days before Mendoza’s birthday March 3, the company behind CDO Funtastyk Young Pork Tocino, which she endorses, hosted an intimate sit-down dinner for the celebrity and her fans at fine dining French- Mediterranean restaurant Lemuria in New Manila, Quezon City.

Coming from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, the lucky 20 won the “Funtastyk Dares” contest, which the meat company mounted on its Facebook page.

It was indeed a night of fun and celebration for Mendoza and her fans who enjoyed a sumptuous full-course meal, which also included an innovative tocino dish made with pineapple, brie and shallots.

The winners were given a chance to spend time and interact with the very charming Yaya Dub as they talked about their respective dares. Mendoza made her supporters at ease as she praised their online works and thanked them for their unwavering support.

Before the evening ended, the star was made to feel just as special when her fans surprised her with a birthday cake and song.

Touched, the star said, “When I really get to know and bond with you, yon talaga ang love ko! Hindi ko talaga ipagpapalit itong moment na ito.”