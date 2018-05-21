Daughter’s amusing ways unlike her mom

This beauty queen-turned-actress (BQTA) had an amusing way of getting even with a fashion designer (FD) she had a spat with.

In a fit of anger, BQTA made a surprise visit at the FD’s shop. “Kilala mo naman siya, wala siyang sinasanto kapag nasa katuwiran siya,” our source said of the former, who raised hell as the gown she had commissioned FD to make for her was already behind schedule.

“Malinaw ang usapan, the FD promised that the gown was ready for pickup on a certain day. Kaso, hindi pa raw gawa, eh, ano nga naman ang isusuot ni BQTA?” our tipster added.

Just before she left the shop, BQTA turned to the mannequin, pulled its arm and out she went even slamming the door, “As in dala-dala niya yung kamay ng manikin! Napatunganga na lang yung FD.”

* * *

Meanwhile, “resourceful” is the apt term to describe BQTA’s daughter (D) who, sadly, isn’t a chip off the old block.

Once, D was invited as guest of a cooking show on TV. Featured in the episode she guested in were various easy-to-prepare desserts.

As in any program of that genre, the finished products are sampled by the guests and later given away to the staff after the show. The kitchen gadgets including receptacles, molders, utensils and alike, however, are not to be taken home.

“Pero ibang klase yung D! After the show, inuwi niya pati lalagyan ng mga desserts. May talent fee na siya for her guesting, may take-home pa!” our source said.