    Davao bettor wins P45-M lotto jackpot

    A lone bettor from Davao is now a multimillionaire after hitting the Mega Lotto 6/45 jackpot of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Monday night amounting P44.6 million.

    PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said the lucky winner who correctly guessed the winning combination 11-31-24-17-39-16 bought the ticket from a lotto outlet in Panbo City, Davao del Norte.

    The still unidentified winner bet P40.00 and is expected to get a total of P44,650,100.

    Twenty-six individuals won P40,290 each after getting five of the six-number combination.

    At least 1,534 other lotto players will be getting P540 each as third prize. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA

