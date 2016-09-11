‘Davao bombers will face day of reckoning’

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday vowed that the people behind the bombing in Davao City will face their “day of reckoning” and will be brought to justice.

“It’s a matter of national security but I guarantee you: there will be a day of reckoning,” he said in a press conference in Davao City airport after his arrival from his trips to Indonesia and Laos.

The President warned that there may be similar attacks “because of retaliation, reprisals.”

“There will be, maybe, more blasts. But there will be a day of reckoning. Bantayan ninyo (mark my word),” Duterte said.

The Abu Sayyaf had earlier claimed responsibility for the bombing at the Davao City night market, reportedly in retaliation for the government’s intensified war against the group after it was confirmed that it had executed another hostage on August 24.

The September 2 bombing killed at least 14 people and injured at least 60 others.

The President declared a state of national emergency due to lawlessness following the bombing incident in his hometown.

His daughter, Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio, has raised the bounty for the capture of the perpetrators from P2 million to P3 million.