Davao braces for big Alveo Ironman 70.3

Davao ushers in world-class triathlon in Mindanao as it hosts the Alveo Ironman 70.3 Davao event on March 25 at Azuela Cove.

The “Durian Capital of the Philippines” and home of the majestic Philippine Eagle opens its doors to the best and toughest long-distance triathletes, including pros, for a thrilling and enjoyable race through the city’s fusion of nature and urban infrastructure.

Wilfred Uytengsu, founder of the organizing Sunrise Events, Inc., said Davao is fast emerging as the new triathlon destination and it’s just fitting it gets first crack at hosting the inaugural Mindanao gig of the successful 1.9K swim, 90K bike, 21K run series.

Sunrise Events and city officials, led by Mayor Sara Duterte, are leaving no stones unturned to make sure the event that’s expected to draw over a thousand participants and other guests will run smoothly.

“We at Sunrise Events are excited to be offering a brand new race in Davao and we believe this will be well received by local and foreign triathletes alike,” said Uytengsu. “We are encouraged by the enthusiasm Davao has expressed in hosting us there and I expect we will see this race steadily grow.”

A series of activities are lined up from March 22 until race day, including the opening of the Ironman 70.3 Davao Expo at the Tent at Azuela Cove, the Meet the Pros Press Conference, the IronGirl race, and the equally exciting opening triathlon race of Alaska IronKids for 2018 on March 24.

The race begins with a one-loop swim at scenic Azuela Cove, where participants will go back for their first transition. Then they exit onto the highway for the fast, single loop bike ride all the way to the turnaround point at Tagum City. They will head back to Azuela Cove for the second transition, exit on the flat roads of JP Laurel Avenue towards the commercial district to complete the two-loop run.

A crowd of spectators lines up the streets cheering the participants as they head towards the finish line at Azuela Soccer Field.