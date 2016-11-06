Davao City businessmen continue to back Duterte

DAVAO CITY: The Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (DCCCII) continues to back President Rodrigo Duterte and remains confident about sustaining the interest of foreign investors for the country despite his anti-American stance.

“They [the United States]will still invest in the Philippines despite these statements for as long as business is profitable,” DCCCII president Bonifacio Tan said in an interview on Sunday.

“President Duterte has not prohibited American businesses to come here, so why would they be discouraged?” he added.

Tan said American companies in the city and the country’s Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry and those that have already established their businesses here do not have anything to worry about.

“However, those who are just thinking of investing here might be worried so the government, not necessarily the President, should conduct a dialogue with the sector just to assure them,” he added.

The most appropriate agency to talk to these companies is the Department of Trade and Industry although other government agencies can also assure investors, Tan said.

“The pronouncements won’t really affect those who are here already because the relationship is not severed but it might just create a doubt on those who will be coming in,” he added.

These are not new business anyway since there are already established businesses here and “if they want to go in they will just ask us businessmen who are already in the industry,” Tan said.

He added that these business should not worry because there is no pronouncement that they are not welcome anymore to invest in the Philippines and the fact is, Tan said, the country needs investments.

PNA