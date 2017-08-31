Davao City councilor tagged in Customs ‘payola’ appears in Senate probe

THE Davao City councilor who was tagged in the “tara” (payoff) system at the Bureau of Customs (BOC) appeared before the Senate blue ribbon committee inquiry into the P6.4 billion “shabu” shipment from China after failing to attend the proceeding twice.

First District Councilor Nilo “Small” Abellera was accused by Customs fly-by-night broker Mark Taguba, as part of the so-called Davao group that demanded P5 million as one-time enrolment fee and P10,000 weekly payoff per container from him.

Taguba said he personally handed the P5 million to Abellera during a meeting in Davao City which was arranged by a certain “Jack” who is also part of the Davao group and supposed “handler” Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, son of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Abellera, in an affidavit submitted to the committee, denied Taguba’s allegation but admitted meeting him in Davao and knowing “Jack”.