Davao City to hold sports event for elderly in Dec.

DAVAO CITY: Citing that they are never too old to play games and join athletic competitions, the Davao City government will hold the 15th Elderlympics for the city’s senior citizens in December.

The sporting event will once again show that senior citizens are still physically and mentally fit and can still play the games, the city’s chief information officer Jefry Tupas said.

Hundreds of senior citizens are expected to join the sports competition, Tupas said.

The activity will carry the theme, “Palaro ng Nakatatanda para sa Pambansang Pagbabago 2016”.

The chief of the City Sports and Development Office (CSDO) office however clarified that the scheduled games and sports competitions will not be too much for the senior citizens.

“Rest assured that their health will be our major concern while they are competing and having fun,” Michael Aportadera said.

To ensure the welfare of the senior citizens, doctors from the Southern Philippine Medical Center (SPMC) will be on standby during the entire event, Aportadera added.

Participants in the upcoming event will be thoroughly checked before and after the games.

“If they are unfit to play, they will not be allowed to join,” Aportadera said.

PNA