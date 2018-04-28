Davao City to host next PRISAA meet

TAGBILARAN CITY, BOHOL: Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) national executive director Elbert Atilano Sr. announced on Friday that Davao City will host the National Games next year.

Davao will be hosting two national sports competitions next year: the PRISAA meet and the Palarong Pambansa 2019.

Atilano said they would work with the local government unit to make it manageable for Davao City to host the two big sporting events.

“If the difference between Palaro and PRISAA are days or weeks, Davao might be exhausted. We will further look into it with the technical team, and we will also wait for Mayor Sara Duterte’s approval,” said Atilano.

Atilano also said that Bohol’s hosting of the PRISAA meet garnered a rating of 4.4 out of 5, exceeding the 4.24 rating that Zambales got last year.

“That means to say that this year’s National Games is very successful. I want to attribute the success to all the technical people who have made this hosting possible and excellent,” he added.

Central Visayas bagged their fourth-straight overall title in the senior’s division after collecting 261 medals (143 gold, 65 silver, and 53 bronze medals). Western Visayas finished second with 78-57-68, Davao Region third with 37-38-51, Western Mindanao fourth with 23-5-5 and Bicol Region fifth with 18-16-51.

In the youth division, Western Visayas topped the competition with 141-63-39. Its archrival Central Visayas finished second with 51-27-20 followed by Davao Region with 42-38-55, Cagayan Valley with 15-32-24 and Central Luzon with 14-42-32.