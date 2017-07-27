Davao del Norte, Globe, partner on revenue collection system

The province of Davao del Norte (DavNor) and Globe Telecom through its subsidiary G-Xchange, Inc. (GCash), launched the Alternative Government Revenue Collection and Disbursement and Citizen ID system for all provincial residents and employees during the province’s 50th founding anniversary.

The partnership will make it easier for DavNor residents to have better access to financial and social services of government. It is part of the overall plan to increase the province’s global competitiveness using information and communications technology (ICT).

“As we aim to gain a vantage position in today’s increasingly globalizing world, we are highly upbeat about the golden opportunities brought by the President’s Build Build Build Program,” said DavNor Gov. Antonio Rafael del Rosario.

“In return, we shall match this with projects that ensure the continued relevance and growth of the province. This include Mynt’s cashless ecosystem for government transactions and citizen ID system that we have launched with Globe Telecom,” Del Rosario added.

“Globe has been harnessing the power of new digital opportunities that will enable growth in every city and make the Philippines a truly digital nation. We share in the vision of the Davao del Norte provincial government to make the province truly connected and enable the delivery of more efficient and cost-effective services to the people,” said John Rubio, president of Mynt which operates GCash, a mobile micro-payment service that transforms a mobile phone into a virtual wallet for secure, fast and convenient money transfers.

More than 300,000 residents of Tagum City and the municipality of Carmen are projected to benefit under the project. By September, around 18,000 employees from the two areas will serve as pilot beneficiaries of the DavNor-GCash co-branded Citizen IDs.

The Citizen ID card functions as a valid government-issued ID card and can be used to avail of various social services, transact with government and purchase goods and services.

It will help promote cashless transactions in business and government. There are 65 merchants and local government facilities in DavNor which can now accept GCash e-payments using their DavNor GCash accounts. Thus, residents can now pay their local taxes, business permits, local property tax and other mandated fees through the GCash Local Government Mobile Services.

Government employees may get their salaries through the GCash PowerPay+ platform. Financial assistance for senior citizens and students may also be credited to their GCash wallets directly and in real-time. This helps improve operational efficiency in government and allow tracking of cash flow. It also reduces the risks to beneficiaries because they need not carry cash anymore.

To help spur an entrepreneurial mindset among residents and fuel economic growth, Mynt is also offering “Fuse Business Loans” which are quick, easy and non-collateralized loans minus the usurious rates offered by informal lending networks. At present, around 25 micro, small, and medium-size enterprises in the province have already been approved for loans amounting to as high as P1 million.

Meanwhile, Globe provides connectivity through direct Internet and public wi-fi access in select locations. Multi-protocol Label Switching (MPLS) allows agencies to connect to hospitals and rural health units in remote areas while Enterprise Content Management enables real-time data capture, data management, data analytics and reporting tools, dashboarding capabilities for Cloud for better archiving and data/document management. All these can provide DavNor with highly-efficient service delivery to constituents.

Globe has been increasing network investments to amplify benefits of its new spectrum assets and enhance mobile services particularly for data. It is aggressively building on its fiber broadband services to deploy fiber optics in 20,000 villages by 2020 to ensure ultra-fast internet access to around two million homes nationwide.

The province of Davao del Norte has been ranked #15 among the 68 most competitive provinces in the country. It is composed of three composite cities and eight municipalities with 223 barangays or villages. Around 1.07 million people reside in the province, with 259,444 people in 23 barangays living in Tagum City, the province’s capital.