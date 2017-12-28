Davao fire victims: 38

COTABATO CITY: The total number of fire victims in the NCCC Mall fire in Davao City rose to 38 after the body a

mall worker was identified as among the fatalities, according to the Davao City Information Office (CIO).

The CIO identified the mall worker as Melvin Gaa whose remains were recovered on Tuesday. As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the CIO said only two of the 38 bodies remained unidentified.

Except for Gaa, the rest of the victims were call center agents working at the 4th level of the mall

Forensic experts are still gathering data to determine which of the two bodies that were charred beyond recognition were Mikko Demafeliz or Alexandra Moreno.

President Rodrigo Duterte has condoled with the families of NCCC fire victims during his visit at the Southern Philippines Medical Center while forensic experts were meticulously determining the identity of the fire victims.