Davao forces draw with Kaya in PFL

James Younghusband netted a brace as Davao Aguilas FC forced a 2-2 draw with Kaya FC-Iloilo in both clubs’ season-opening games in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2018 on Sunday at the Davao Del Norte Sports Complex in Tagum City.

Younghusband struck twice in the second half to salvage a point for the Aguilas, who soared their way back from two goals down.

The longtime Azkals star, however, was dissatisfied with the result in their opener at home.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t get three points but fairplay to Kaya they’re always a tough battle and competitive,” said Younghusband.

“They’re really a good club. First game of the season, always going to be a bit shaky start. (In the) first half, maybe we struggled a bit (but) in the second half, we calmed down,” he added.

With Davao struggling at the onset, Kaya-Iloilo sped off to a searing start as Alfred Osei capitalized on a scramble inside the box to post the opening goal in the 18th minute.

Mainstay striker Robert Lopez Mendy issued a fine pass to newcomer forward Connor Tacagni, who headed home the ball to double the visitors’ lead shortly after the restart.

Staring at a two-goal deficit, the hosts finally regrouped and they got rewarded when Younghusband converted a goal in the 51st through an easy tap-in.

Younghusband found the equalizer just seven minutes later after the veteran midfielder nodded in the cross by his brother Phil.

Davao and Kaya had their fair share of chances to hit a game-winner but both squads were not able to score and they eventually shared the spoils.