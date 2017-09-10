Davao, Global settle for draw in PFL

Davao Aguilas FC settled for a 2-2 draw with Global Cebu FC in the Younghusband brothers’ much-awaited debut for the Mindanao-based club in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Saturday at the Davao Del Norte Sports Complex in Tagum City.

The Aguilas were not able to score their breakthrough victory despite fielding in Azkals stalwarts Phil and James Younghusband for the first time since the brothers’ blockbuster transfer to the team from leading FC Meralco Manila.

Phil and another transferee Jason De Jong negated the first half goals of Global Cebu’s Paolo Salenga and Dennis Villanueva as the two sides split the points in their third encounter in the inaugural season.

With the result, the Cebuanos stayed on the third spot with 30 points while the Davaoeños languished on the seventh spot with only six markers to show.

Attacking midfielder Salenga opened up the scoring for the People’s Club just 13 minutes into the game.

National team striker Phil made no mistake from the penalty spot to equalize for the home squad in the 41st minute but Villanueva quickly reclaimed the lead for the visitors two minutes before halftime.

Former Global captain De Jong fired from long range to knot the scoreline once again in the 64th as both clubs failed to convert their endgame scoring chances.

