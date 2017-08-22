‘Davao group’ gets P1-M weekly for Customs cargo clearance, says broker

A Davao City official and two others have been receiving an average of P1-million weekly to make sure that shipments would be released from the Bureau of Customs smoothly, a fly-by-night customs broker revealed Tuesday.

At the resumption of the Senate blue ribbon committee inquiry into the P6.4 billion “shabu” shipment from China, Mark Taguba disclosed that the “Davao group” composed of Davao City Councilor Nilo “Small” Abellera, a certain Tita Nanie and Jack, made things happen for him.

Taguba said the group was introduced to him by Tita Nanie after he encountered problems with his first “contact” at the BOC.

He said the Davao group asked for P5 million from him as one-time enrolment and P10,000 per container as weekly payoff.

“Na-clear na po ako after noon (agreement) hindi na ako na-alert (I was cleared afterwards. My cargoes have not been alerted since then)” Taguba said.

The committee, upon the request of Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th, invited Abellera, Nanie Koh, chief of auction cargo disposal monitoring division of the BOC; and Lourdes Rosario from the BOC’s imports and assessment service section.

Gordon initially questioned Koh and asked her about the nature of her work at the BOC, but Taguba later told the committee that she was not the “Tita Nanie” he had identified as among those accepting payoffs.