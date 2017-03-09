Davao ‘hit man’ surrenders to police, posts bail

Self-confessed “Davao Death Squad” hitman Edgar Matobato on Thursday surrendered to the Manila Police District and posted bail over a frustrated murder charge.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, Matobato posted bail of P200,000 before Branch 38 of the Manila Regional Trial Court.

Matobato underwent the booking process at the Manila Police District headquarters in Ermita, Manila.

He was the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court in Digos City, Davao del Sur for frustrated murder in connection with the 2014 ambush of an agrarian reform adjudicator.

Matobato claimed before a Senate inquiry last year that President Rodrigo Duterte was behind the Davao Death Squad that killed, and sometimes mutilated, 1,000 people from 1988 to 2013.

KENNETH HARE HERNANDEZ