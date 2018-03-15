Davao Light is 2018 Davao City’s top taxpayer

THE City Government of Davao has once again recognized Davao Light and Power Co. Inc. as its top tax payer during the recently held Pasidungog: Garbo sa Dabaw, which is in celebration of the 81st Araw ng Davao last March 12, 2018 at the Davao Convention and Trade Center in Davao City.

Davao Light EVP and COO Rodger Velasco received the plaque of recognition. “It is truly an honor to represent Davao Light in receiving this award, which is the Davao City’s highest tax payer. It is very fulfilling in our part to contribute to the development of our beloved city,” said Velasco.

During the Pasidungog, Davao Light also received a token of appreciation for its unconditional contribution to the programs and projects of the city for the year 2017.