Davao Light ISO certified

THE Davao Light and Power Co., Inc., a subsidiary of AboitizPower, is now an ISO 9001:2015 certified company.

TÜV Rheinland (TÜVR), an internationally accredited certification body that audits the compliance of an organization with international standards, recommended the ISO certification of Davao Light after it passed two stages of audit.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification was for the provision of Davao Light’s power distribution network design and power distribution to the franchise area covering Davao City, Davao del Norte areas of Panabo City and the municipalities of Carmen, Dujali and SantoTomas.

“Davao Light’s attainment of the ISO 9001:2015 certification reflects how it is committed to continually improve the efficiency of its business processes.” said Rodger Velasco, Davao Light’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Velasco added that the accreditation will help the company’s attain a much improved performance.

Davao Light, the third largest electric distribution utility in the Philippines, will continue to be a leading partner on the road to progress essential to the development of communities where it serves.