Davao mayor backs Go’s Senate run

DAVAO City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio said on Tuesday that she will support her father’s special assistant, Christopher “Bong” Go, if he decides to run for the Senate next year.

The mayor said Go has the experience to seek a Senate seat, having served her father for decades.

“We all know the experience of Bong Go in the government. He has been with President Rodrigo Duterte from the 1990’s so he has years of experience in the government,” Sara said in a statement.

Go said he was “humbled” by Sara’s endorsement.

“The Dutertes, the father, the daughter, are my inspiration and the examples of being a true public servant,” he said.

“Kahit maaga pa po pag-usapan ang politika, ni ‘di ko po naisip ang tumakbo ngunit sa mga salitang binitawan ng ating mahal na Mayora Inday Sara, ngayon pa lang nakakataba ng puso at nakakawala ng pagod kahit na 24 oras akong magtrabaho (Even if it is still too early to talk politics, I have not even thought of running yet, but after hearing the statement of our beloved Mayor Inday Sara, it is really heart-warming, it makes me forget my fatigue, I can work 24 hours),” Go said.

He added that it was the President who encouraged him to serve the country.

Calls for Go to run for the Senate has been mounting recently.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Pinol called Go “senator” and a “bridge between Senate and the Palace” in a Facebook post.

“Bong Go is not just winnable. I believe he will be one of the favorites should he decide to run for the Senate,” Pinol said.