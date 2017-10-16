Davao nails first PFL victory

Davao Aguilas FC struck in opposite halves to seize its breakthrough win at the expense of Ilocos United FC, 2-0, on Sunday at the packed Davao Del Norte Sports Complex in Tagum City.

Harrison Sawyer found the back of the net in the 24th minute while James Younghusband netted in the 65th as the Aguilas soared to their first victory in 19 matches, upping their total to 11 points on the No. 7 spot.

The result also meant that all clubs in the eight-team league now have at least a win.

“We are happy with the win. I guess the weeklong break gave us a lot of elbowroom to do the adjustments and develop our style of play. I am very satisfied that in the end, we ended up winning,” said Davao head coach Marlon Maro.

“We would like to thank the more than 4,500 fans as well for coming. The fans gave us both strength and the fire to win this match,” added Maro.

Ilocos United failed to climb out of the cellar as the rookies from Vigan absorbed their 17th loss against a lone victory and four draws for seven points.

Over at the Cebu City Sports Center, Global Cebu FC edged out JPV Marikina FC, 2-1, to firm up its hold of No. 4 with the playoff picture starting to take shape.

The People’s Club banked on two early goals before weathering a fightback from the Voltes as it improved to 10-7-5 win-draw-loss record for 37 points, 11 markers clear of closest chaser Stallion Laguna FC.

JPV Marikina suffered its 10th defeat as it remained on No. 6 with 27 points on eight wins and three draws.

Paolo Salenga and Hikaru Minegishi provided the goals for the Cebuanos while Jay Baguioro tried to ignite a comeback for the Marikeños with his 53rd minute strike.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA