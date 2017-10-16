Davao night market bombing suspect yields

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Monday the surrender to Cotabato City police of a suspect in the Davao night market bombing in 2016.

Senior Supt. Rolly Octavio, Cotabato City police director, said Mohammad Lalaog Chenikandiyil, one of the suspects in the incident, showed up at the police office at about 1:20 p.m. on Sunday with his lawyer to “denied involvement in the Davao bombing and voluntarily surrendered to clear his name.”

At least 14 people were killed in the night market bombing on September 2, 2016 along Roxas Boulevard in Davao. More than 50 others were wounded in the blast.

Chenikandiyil was among four other bombing suspects arrested on October 27 in separate raids by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (CIDG-ARMM) in Barangay Rosary Heights 7, Cotabato City and in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Also arrested in the raid were Zack Haron Villanueva Lopez, Jackson Mangulamas Usi and Ausan Abdullah Mamasapano, according to then CIDG-ARRM Director Supt. Jimmy Daza.

They were turned over to the Davao City PNP.

Octavio said Chenikandiyil, alias “Boy,” was included in the Department of National Defense arrest order No. 2 that Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana issued following the declaration of Martial Law in Mindanao in the aftermath of the Marawi siege.

But Davao Regional Trial Court Branch 14 ordered the Davao PNP on November 11 to release Chenikandiyil after his wife Allysanor Chenikandiyil filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus against the police and CIDG-Region 11.

Through lawyer Wilmer Donasco, she emphasized that her husband’s continued detention was unjustified since no formal charges had been filed against him since his arrest in Cotabato City up to the time he was transferred to CIDG Davao.

She said her husband’s detention had exceeded the 36 hours as allowed by the Revised Penal Code and is already deemed as illegal detention.

Chenikandiyil was brought to the CIDG-ARMM detention cell after his surrender.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL