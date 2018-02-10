Davao Norte lawmaker, Quezon town mayor face graft cases

The Office of the Ombudsman filed graft case before the Sandiganbayan against Davao del Norte Rep. Antonio Floirendo Jr. over allegedly financial interest in the renewed agreement between the Tagum Agricultural Development Company (Tadeco) and the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) in 2003.

The Ombudsman filed the case against Floirendo on Friday affirming its earlier ruling finding basis in the complaint of House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez in March 2017 over the renewed agreement for the lease of land at the Davao Penal Colony.

In its resolution, the Ombudsman said there was no dispute that Floirendo was a congressional representative when Tadeco entered into the agreement with BuCor in 2003.

“He also had a direct and indirect financial interest in said contract, owning at the time 75,000 shares of Tadeco worth P7,500,000. It is also worth noting that most of the stocks of Tadeco are owned by, or through Anflocor [Anflo Management and Investment Corp.] under the control of, respondent and his family,” the Ombudsman alleged.

Floirendo appealed the anti-graft investigator to reconsider its ruling and reopen the case but was denied in an order approved by Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales on January 15.

Floirendo argued that the 1987 Constitution, taken together with the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, only prohibits members of Congress from being substantial stockholders of private firms having contracts with the government.

In denying the appeal, the Ombudsman added in part that Floirendo “is being indicted under the second mode [of violating Section 3(h) of the anti-graft law], wherein mere prohibition by the Constitution or by law of financial interest in a contract suffices. That he did not intervene in the negotiation leading to the forging of the contract or at any time acted with conflict of interest is immaterial.”

According to Alvarez’s complaint, Tadeco and BuCor entered into a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) sometime in 1969 which allowed Tadeco to lease from BuCor about 3,000 hectares of land that Tadeco shall then develop and use as a banana plantation.

Tadeco and BuCor executed a Consolidated JVA in 1979 which extended the lease period to 25 years. It was renewed for another 25 years in 2003.

Quezon town mayor

Similarly, the Office of the Ombudsman also filed graft case against former Mayor Joselito Alega of San Francisco town in Quezon Province and two other municipal officers over the alleged failure to release the bonus and cash gift of an employee while giving the same benefits to three other workers suspended for administrative case in 2014.

Charged along with Alega were Cesar Rocas, then officer-in charge of the Human Resource Management Officer and Gerardo Cerrudo, former municipal accountant.

The Ombudsman alleged in the charge sheet that the accused did not release a total of P36,852 representing year-end bonus and cash gift to Noel Castillejo while Mario Montenegro, Dalmafid Ojastro and Mark Jason Carabido were given their bonuses.

The Ombudsman said Montenegro, Ojastro, Carabido and Castillejo were similarly situated having been suspended after they were found guilty of an administrative case in 2014.

The Ombudsman recommended P30,000 bail each for the accused.